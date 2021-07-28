Iowa State Troopers deployment to the Texas Border will cost around $300,000

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds defended her decision to send Iowa State Troopers to the Texas border while talking about their deployment on Wednesday. She described some of the responsibilities troopers fulfilled during their time at the border, and announced those deployed were back in Iowa.

Iowa Democrats have criticized sending state troopers to the Texas border, while Republicans have cited a rise in criminal activity at the border as a rationale to add more law enforcement. Gov. Reynolds, who is a Republican, announced the deployment in June.

Republican Governors in Texas and Arizona requested the additional law enforcement officers through the interstate Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Republican governors in Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Idaho also sent law enforcement to the Texas Border.

Stephan Bayens, who is the Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said troopers worked at the border for 12 straight days, working 12 to 16-hour shifts. He said they helped with humanitarian efforts and acted as a force multiplier to help conduct high visibility patrols.

Baynes said the mission will cost “a tick” under $300,000, but about a third of those dollars would have been used as traditional salary.

“Right now, it looks like were just short $50,000 in hard costs, that would be lodging, food, gas, vehicle rentals, some additional equipment they needed like camo bags, those sorts of things,” he said. “It’s going to be $150,000 in overtime costs and then about $100,000 in what would be their traditional salary.”

Documents, TV9 obtained from the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, show the troopers, and documents were provided at no cost to Texas. Those documents also show Texas requested more troopers than it received. A spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said there still is a chance Texas could later reimburse some costs.

EMAC Contract by Adam Carros on Scribd

Governor Kim Reynolds said an increase in drug trafficking at the border is the most significant issue affecting Iowans. She said she believes the money spent at the border is a good investment to stop those activities.

“It is an investment that I believe was well spent in helping really secure the southern border,” Gov. Reynolds said. “The humanitarian efforts that were put in place, I felt like it was the right thing to do.

The Governor’s Office said a group representing 5% of the department’s sworn workforce was sent to the border in the Del Rio area. Those included 12 road Iowa State Patrol Troopers, 12 tactical operators, three command staff supervisors, and one bilingual investigative agent.

Iowa Democrats said the deployment of state troopers at the southern border is an example of fear tactics in an emailed statement after the Governor’s update.

Araceli Goode and Patricia Ritchie, who are respectfully the party’s Latinx caucus chair and vice chair, said the Governor’s rhetoric is hurtful, dangerous and normalizes hateful actions against Iowa’s Latinx community. They also expressed their frustration about previous comments from Gov. Kim Reynolds blaming a surge in COVID-19 cases on immigrants crossing into the United States from the southern border.

“We were also appalled to hear the Governor imply that people seeking asylum are causing the spread of the Delta variant,” she said. “This is an absurd and divisive comment designed to distract from the Governor’s own failures and mismanagement.”

Governor Kim Reynolds said she would reevaluate if Iowa State Troopers need to go back to the border after the Iowa State Fair and RAGBRAI are complete.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.