Hottest of the week today, isolated storms also possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is still on track to be the hottest of the week. There have been some isolated storms during the night and there may still be a few around northern Iowa yet this morning before clearing out. Plan on highs into the 90-95 range with heat index values around 100-105. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon into the early evening hours. Tonight, a strong line of storms is expected in Wisconsin which may clip our far northeast counties. Otherwise, it appears to be a mostly quiet and very warm night. Tomorrow, a cold front moves in from the north, but even along this front, storm coverage looks extremely isolated to the point that it may not be an issue for most areas. Plan on a quiet Friday with the next chance of storms arriving Friday night into early Saturday morning.

