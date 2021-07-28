Show You Care
Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday, isolated storms possible

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday is still on track to be the hottest day of this week.

There were some isolated storms overnight, and there may still be a few around northern Iowa Wednesday morning.

Plan on highs into the 90-95 range, with heat index values around 100-105. A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours. See the full list of counties under Heat Advisory here.

Also on Wednesday, a strong line of storms is expected in Wisconsin, which may clip our far northeast counties.

Otherwise, it appears to be a mostly quiet and very warm night.

On Thursday, a cold front moves in from the north, but even along this front, storm coverage looks extremely isolated to the point that it may not be an issue for most areas.

Plan on a quiet Friday, with the next chance of storms arriving Friday night into early Saturday morning.

