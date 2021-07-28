Heat advisory in effect for eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - That heat advisory is now in effect for this afternoon and evening, where heat indices are likely to be at 100 or above for multiple hours today. Make sure to stay hydrated & take frequent breaks. Actually, highs will be in the 90s.

Tonight, a few thunderstorms may be possible in our northeast zone as a line of strong storms is expected for areas in Wisconsin. For most of the area, it looks to stay quiet and warm through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will still be warm, but then a cold front makes its way through. Behind it will be high temperatures in the 80s. Another potential for storm activity comes Friday night and into Saturday.

