Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.

They said the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago. Deposits include a total of $2,000 from two federal stimulus checks in January and March.

Nassar, 57, owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, according to a motion the attorneys filed with U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. They said federal law requires that money Nassar receives in prison be applied to his restitution obligation.

The Washington Post first disclosed the filing, more than a month after reporting that the prisons bureau lets inmates keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of it from collection.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Nassar has a lawyer to respond to prosecutors’ request.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese confer during a hearing for their client...
Arguments presented on Bahena Rivera trial request, ruling not coming today
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds: New CDC mask guidance ‘not grounded in reality or common sense’
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
State Senator Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday she will run for Iowa’s First Congressional...
Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announces run for Congress
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County

Latest News

FILE — In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Joyce Miller, of Shipshewana, Ind., walks her...
PHOTOS: COVID-19 rates a worry as 1 million head for Iowa State Fair
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell downplays delta variant’s threat to the economy
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Newly-detected COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Iowa show another large jump