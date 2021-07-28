Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dangerous heat ahead of RAGBRAI

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - “We’ve been working on this for a few months,” said Shawna Haggen, a New Hartford RAGBRAI Committee member.

Haggen and her team spent Wednesday afternoon executing their plan for how to present the town of New Hartford to thousands of cyclists as they make their way from Iowa Falls on the 4th day of RAGBRAI. Dangerous heat has her making some unexpected changes ahead of the riders.

“We had to add misters at the beginning of town,” she said. “The fire department jumped in and set up another misting station.”

Janesville was the next pass-over town after leaving New Hartford. Jessica Hanna helped to make sure the event ran as smoothly as possible after seeing their town grow ten times from all the riders.

“You just have to adjust,” said Hanna. “The hardest part was finding all of the materials that other neighboring towns needed to look for.”

Volunteers made a homemade splash pad for riders to cool off. EMS was also stationed close, even coming from nearby towns.

“There was a lot that had to be thrown together last minute,” she said. “We wanted them to be safe. It was an honor for them to come through here.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects sought by Cedar Rapids Police in a July 23 burglary.
Cedar Rapids Police attempting to identify burglary suspects
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Man found dead during sexual exploitation investigation was Marshalltown school employee
FILE - Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese confer during a hearing for their client...
Arguments presented on Bahena Rivera trial request, ruling not coming today
Police: Iowa man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real
Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.
Police chase crosses RAGBRAI path in northwest Iowa

Latest News

Dangerous heat ahead of RAGBRAI
Dangerous weather ahead of RAGBRAI
Iowa State Fair slide.
Iowa State Fair giant slide to be immortalized in butter sculpture
Cedar Rapids Public Library exterior.
Linn County options for heat shelters on Wednesday
Vaccine clinic at Cedar Rapids school.
Schools wary of delta variant spread