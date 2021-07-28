Dangerous heat ahead of RAGBRAI

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - “We’ve been working on this for a few months,” said Shawna Haggen, a New Hartford RAGBRAI Committee member.

Haggen and her team spent Wednesday afternoon executing their plan for how to present the town of New Hartford to thousands of cyclists as they make their way from Iowa Falls on the 4th day of RAGBRAI. Dangerous heat has her making some unexpected changes ahead of the riders.

“We had to add misters at the beginning of town,” she said. “The fire department jumped in and set up another misting station.”

Janesville was the next pass-over town after leaving New Hartford. Jessica Hanna helped to make sure the event ran as smoothly as possible after seeing their town grow ten times from all the riders.

“You just have to adjust,” said Hanna. “The hardest part was finding all of the materials that other neighboring towns needed to look for.”

Volunteers made a homemade splash pad for riders to cool off. EMS was also stationed close, even coming from nearby towns.

“There was a lot that had to be thrown together last minute,” she said. “We wanted them to be safe. It was an honor for them to come through here.”

