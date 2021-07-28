Cedar Rapids residents can help pick the city’s new flag

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids will soon have a new official city flag, and residents can help choose the design.

The city is asking residents to go to its website and rank the four available designs from now through August 31.

A flag unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. on September 18 in the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library.

The city said it began asking residents to submit design ideas, colors, shapes and symbols for the new flag in 2019.

“We are excited to offer the opportunity for Cedar Rapids residents to help select the new flag design,” said Ashley Vanorny, Cedar Rapids City Council Member. “The flag is a symbol that will represent the community, so it’s important that the community feels a connection to the final design. I hope people will really embrace the new flag and we start to see it all over as a point of pride for the people of Cedar Rapids.”

The city said its goal was to create a flag that reflects the city and incorporates citizen input and ideas. The project was put on hold last year due to the pandemic and the derecho.

