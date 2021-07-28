Board of Regents approves tuition increase for Iowa’s 3 major public universities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The price of tuition for Iowa’s three major public universities is going up. The proposal passed unanimously during the Board of Regents meeting Wednesday morning.

Iowa Board of Regents announced the base undergrad tuition rates for in-state, full-time students will go up $283 at Iowa, and $282 at Iowa State. Each will cost about $8,300 for a full course load.

Northern Iowa goes up $115 dollars to about $7,800.

The regents also increased out of state tuition at all three. University of Iowa students will see a $283 increase, $273 at UNI, and Iowa State will see a $906 dollar increase

This comes after they kept tuition flat last year because of the pandemic.

