Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Board of Regents approves tuition increase for Iowa’s 3 major public universities

The Iowa Board of Regents is meeting and set to vote on a plan to raise tuition at Iowa's three...
The Iowa Board of Regents is meeting and set to vote on a plan to raise tuition at Iowa's three public universities this fall.
By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The price of tuition for Iowa’s three major public universities is going up. The proposal passed unanimously during the Board of Regents meeting Wednesday morning.

Iowa Board of Regents announced the base undergrad tuition rates for in-state, full-time students will go up $283 at Iowa, and $282 at Iowa State. Each will cost about $8,300 for a full course load.

Northern Iowa goes up $115 dollars to about $7,800.

The regents also increased out of state tuition at all three. University of Iowa students will see a $283 increase, $273 at UNI, and Iowa State will see a $906 dollar increase

This comes after they kept tuition flat last year because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese confer during a hearing for their client...
Arguments presented on Bahena Rivera trial request, ruling not coming today
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds: New CDC mask guidance ‘not grounded in reality or common sense’
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Buchanan...
One airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with bike in Buchanan County
State Senator Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday she will run for Iowa’s First Congressional...
Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announces run for Congress

Latest News

Simone Biles.
Biles' moves draws more attention to athlete mental health
Duke Slater University of Iowa football.
Hawkeye great Slater has Kinnick's field named after him
Hickory Hill Development in Iowa City.
City council in Iowa City reverses course on controversial Hickory Hill proposal
Iowa COVID-19 update on July 28.
Weekly coronavirus update in Iowa shows surge in cases continuing