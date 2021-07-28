Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Analysis: For Biles, peace comes with a price - the gold

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Maybe American gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to opt out of the Olympic team and all-around competitions isn’t so stunning after all.

Biles has spent most of the last five years dealing with outsized expectations.

She remembers people being disappointed when she earned bronze on beam in Brazil after a near fall, a medal she calls one of her proudest accomplishments.

Biles said she realized during the team finals she wasn’t ready to compete mentally, so she pulled out in an effort to protect herself and her team.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Defense attorneys Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese confer during a hearing for their client...
Arguments presented on Bahena Rivera trial request, ruling not coming today
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds: New CDC mask guidance ‘not grounded in reality or common sense’
State Senator Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday she will run for Iowa’s First Congressional...
Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announces run for Congress
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Latest News

Big 12 Texas, Oklahoma departure
Iowa State University staff and fans react to potential Big 12 shakeup
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, leaves center court after being defeated by Marketa Vondrousova, of the...
Disbelief, support in Japan after Naomi Osaka’s elimination
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, July 26, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, July 26, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, July 26, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, July 26, 2021