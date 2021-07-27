Summertime heat and humidity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot and humid conditions remain in place. Overnight muggy 70s are found for overnight lows. Highs on Wednesday rise into the 90s. With the high dew points the heat index value during the afternoon will hit and top 100. Stay well hydrated. Weak front systems move through the state each bringing a storm chance. All of these chances are scattered to isolated with many spots not receiving any rainfall. More comfortable air moves in later in the week and into the weekend. Have a good night.

