New metal detectors enhance security at Iowa State Fair

By WOI
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - For the first time ever, the Iowa State fair is enhancing its security with brand new metal detectors.

They’ll be at all nine of the fair’s entrances. An additional $300,000 to $400,000 was added to the State Fair budget for safety this year.

In the past, officers used handheld metal detectors and conducted bag searches, looking for knives, firearms, clubs, mace, tasers and fireworks.

In addition to the metal detectors, the money added will go towards adding more officers.

Randy Jones with the State Fair’s police department said it was time to enhance security.

“We’ve tried to think of all the possible contingencies Obviously, you don’t want to give out too much of what your plan is because it could be used against you. I just want the people to know that it’s going to be a safe state fair.” Jones said.

The fair starts August 12 and runs through August 22.

