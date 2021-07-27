Market After Dark now planned for September in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular downtown event will take place this fall in Cedar Rapids after organizers delayed making a decision due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Market After Dark will be held on Saturday, September 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The event features a setup similar to the conventional Downtown Farmer’s Markets but with more emphasis on prepared food, allowance of open alcohol containers within the market area, and entertainment.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said that the event will “follow mandatory health and safety guidelines” to help limit the spread of COVID-19, and that plans for the market could change depending on the public health situation.

“Market After Dark is one of our community’s favorite events and we’re so happy to see it return this year,” Ellie Evans, Market After Dark organizer for Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said, in a statement. “We’ve had many people ask us to bring back this fun night. We look forward to creating a festive and safe atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.”

The evening event will be in its sixth year.

