Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Market After Dark now planned for September in Cedar Rapids

Visitors explore the area at the Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids on August 24, 2019...
Visitors explore the area at the Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids on August 24, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular downtown event will take place this fall in Cedar Rapids after organizers delayed making a decision due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Market After Dark will be held on Saturday, September 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The event features a setup similar to the conventional Downtown Farmer’s Markets but with more emphasis on prepared food, allowance of open alcohol containers within the market area, and entertainment.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said that the event will “follow mandatory health and safety guidelines” to help limit the spread of COVID-19, and that plans for the market could change depending on the public health situation.

“Market After Dark is one of our community’s favorite events and we’re so happy to see it return this year,” Ellie Evans, Market After Dark organizer for Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said, in a statement. “We’ve had many people ask us to bring back this fun night. We look forward to creating a festive and safe atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.”

The evening event will be in its sixth year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects sought by Cedar Rapids Police in a July 23 burglary.
Cedar Rapids Police attempting to identify burglary suspects
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Man found dead during sexual exploitation investigation was Marshalltown school employee
Police: Iowa man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real
Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.
Police chase crosses RAGBRAI path in northwest Iowa
The man charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in 2018 says a *different man asked...
Defense rests their case in Drew Blahnik murder trial

Latest News

Drew Blahnik in court.
Jury in Blahnik trial to convene for another day of deliberations on Wednesday
Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., rides down the giant slide during a visit to the Iowa State Fair,...
Iowa State Fair to feature butter sculpture of event’s iconic giant slide
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds: New CDC mask guidance ‘not grounded in reality or common sense’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast