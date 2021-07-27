Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Lots of heat & isolated storms possible tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few thunderstorms impacted our northern counties this morning, but those continue to weaken and we anticipate a hot and dry afternoon. It will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the low to mid-90s, but heat indices could near nearing 100°.

Storms may make their way here from a complex moving through Minnesota later this evening through tomorrow morning. There may be a few stronger storms possible in our northern counties, where we could see gusty wind or hail.

Tomorrow is still on track to be our hottest day of the week with temperatures reaching the mid-90s and heat indices well over 100 through the afternoon and evening. You’ll want to keep this in mind, especially if you work outside. Hydrated & take frequent breaks. Another round of storms is possible tomorrow night with a cold front, then our temperatures drop into the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects sought by Cedar Rapids Police in a July 23 burglary.
Cedar Rapids Police attempting to identify burglary suspects
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Man found dead during sexual exploitation investigation was Marshalltown school employee
Police: Iowa man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real
Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.
Police chase crosses RAGBRAI path in northwest Iowa
The man charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in 2018 says a *different man asked...
Defense rests their case in Drew Blahnik murder trial

Latest News

Forecast today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Hot weather continues, a few storms possible over the north half tonight
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Hot by Midweek