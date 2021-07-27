Lots of heat & isolated storms possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few thunderstorms impacted our northern counties this morning, but those continue to weaken and we anticipate a hot and dry afternoon. It will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the low to mid-90s, but heat indices could near nearing 100°.

Storms may make their way here from a complex moving through Minnesota later this evening through tomorrow morning. There may be a few stronger storms possible in our northern counties, where we could see gusty wind or hail.

Tomorrow is still on track to be our hottest day of the week with temperatures reaching the mid-90s and heat indices well over 100 through the afternoon and evening. You’ll want to keep this in mind, especially if you work outside. Hydrated & take frequent breaks. Another round of storms is possible tomorrow night with a cold front, then our temperatures drop into the 80s.

