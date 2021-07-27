Show You Care
Longtime Manchester mayor not seeking re-election

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Manchester will soon elect a new mayor for the first time since 1974.

Radio station KMCH reports Mayor Milt Kramer said he will not be seeking re-election during a City Council meeting Monday night.

Kramer and his wife were honored for their decades of service to the town earlier this year.

The city re-named the aquatic center after the couple earlier this year.

