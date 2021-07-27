Linn County updates list of available heat relief locations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County officials released an updated list of available heat relief locations as this week’s hot weather continues.

High temperatures are expected to be around 90, but the humidity will make it feel more like 95 to 100 Tuesday afternoon.

There is also an excessive heat watch in effect for much of central Iowa from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. See active weather alerts here.

Officials urge residents to check in on family, friends and neighbors who may be at risk of becoming ill due to this week’s heat.

