Jury deliberations resume Tuesday in Drew Blahnik murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A verdict could come down on Tuesday for the man accused of stabbing and killing Chris Bagley in 2018 in Cedar Rapids.

Drew Blahnik is charged with first degree murder.

His attorneys rested their case after calling no witnesses on Monday.

The state rested its case on Friday after calling in several of their own witnesses.

Last week, the prosecution read Blahnik’s 2019 grand jury testimony.

They also brought a total of 13 witnesses to the stand, including Bagley’s wife.

Blahnik admitted to stabbing Chris Bagley back in 2018, but he said it was an act of self-defense.

Blahnik claims he began to stab Bagley after a fight broke out between Bagley and Drew Wagner.

The defense referred to Blahnik’s time in the military where he received knife training, calling his reaction “muscle memory.”

“He testified in front of a grand jury that his intent in using a knife, and to stab the way that he stabbed, was to cause the most amount of injury in the shortest amount of time,” Prosecutor Monica Slaughter said.

Defense attorney Leon Spies said there was no evidence of a large payout proving that Blahnik was paid for the killing.

The case now is in the hands of the jury to decide what testimony they believe.

If convicted of First Degree Murder, Blahnik will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance at parole.

He also faces charges of obstructing prosecution, and abuse of a corpse.

