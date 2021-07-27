Jury in Blahnik trial to convene for another day of deliberations on Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jurors in the first-degree murder trial of Drew Blahnik, accused of killing Chris Bagley in 2019, will need at least another day to reach a verdict.

Members of the jury were dismissed for the day shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They will return to resume deliberations on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

Closing arguments in the trial were held on Monday after the defense rested without calling additional witnesses. Prosecutors called 13 people to the stand, along with having Blahnik’s testimony to the grand jury read aloud.

If convicted of First Degree Murder, Blahnik will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance at parole.

