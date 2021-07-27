Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announces run for Congress

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State Senator Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday she will run for Iowa’s First Congressional District, challenging first-term Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson.

Mathis, 63, was a journalist and television anchor for 27 years before becoming a State Senator.

“I’ve spent decades listening and telling stories as a journalist and I’ve helped fix problems in our communities as a state senator and non-profit leader,” said Liz Mathis. “But lately, I’ve heard from so many Iowans who are concerned about the partisanship and conflict they’re seeing in Washington. It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty, who want to make sure businesses, farmers and workers succeed and who want to see communities thrive so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa. I’m running because Iowans deserve better leadership and a member of Congress who listens to their concerns and delivers results.”

The reports are true: I am running for Congress in #IA01. It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness, honesty, and putting service ahead of politics. That is why I am running. Together, we can flip this seat blue. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/dGuru0J6K7 — Liz Mathis (@LizMathis1) July 27, 2021

Rep. Ashley Hinson responded to the news in a statement, referring to Mathis as “Liberal Liz.”

“Liberal Liz has never met a tax hike she doesn’t like — she voted against Iowa families and the largest tax cut in Iowa’s history,” Hinson said in a statement. “Liberal Liz supports lockdowns, mask mandates, and keeping our kids out of school. She even supports vaccine passports.”

