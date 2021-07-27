Iowa City Police report eight gunfire cases in the last 10 days

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police had a busy weekend following several reports of gunfire over the course of two days that injured three people. Now, police are looking at shootings in previous years to try and prevent gun violence from continuing in Iowa City.

In nearly seven months, Iowa City Police have reported 23 gunfire cases. Of those cases, there have been 3 homicides. In 2020 they saw a sharp increase in gunfire cases. They saw 57 cases as opposed to the 15 reports from 2019.

The department confirms these cases based on evidence like damaged property, shell casings on scene, video evidence, or if a bullet hit someone.

Police Chief Dustin Liston said a weekend like this past one confirms the concern about the number of 2020 gunfire cases.

Police released video evidence of the shooting in the Ped Mall early Sunday morning, where gunfire hit two people. Chief Liston said he’s hopeful the video will help make progress on the investigation.

“Someone’s sitting somewhere watching that and recognizes who those people are, so that helps us out a great deal because I think we can all agree that people who are comfortable with shooting rounds randomly into public do not deserve to be on the streets and we need to take that seriously,” Liston said.

Iowa City Police believe the two shootings aren’t related, but they have not determined if they’re related to any other previous cases in the city.

Liston said that people shouldn’t be afraid to go about their everyday lives because of the recent increase in shootings. But he stressed that people pay attention to these cases. He also encourages people with information on the recent shootings to reach out to Police.

