Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Iowa State Fair

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Monday it will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Iowa State Fair in August.

The clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 12 through August 22.

Individuals looking to get a vaccine will not be required to make an appointment or have insurance.

Hy-Vee’s booth, Booth #40050, will be offering the vaccines between the Grand Avenue gate and the Elwell Family Food Center on the west side of the Fairgrounds.

Hy-Vee’s pharmacy team members will be offering either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Hy-Vee is also offering a $10 gift card to anyone who completes their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between June 1 and November 1.

For more information, click here.

