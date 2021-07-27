Hot weather continues, a few storms possible over the north half tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another typical July day with highs again around 90 degrees. The humidity will make it feel more like 95 to 100 this afternoon. Late tonight, some storms in Minnesota may work their way down into our area. This weak front will be in the vicinity early tomorrow morning and a few lingering storms are possible before the core of the heat moves in tomorrow afternoon. Plan on highs tomorrow in the mid-90s. It’ll feel like 100-105 in many areas through the afternoon hours. Late tomorrow night, another batch of storms may work their way south into our area as a cold front passes through on Thursday morning. Behind this cold front, look for generally quiet weather into the weekend with only a slight chance of a passing shower or storm on Saturday.

