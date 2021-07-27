Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hot weather continues, a few storms possible over the north half tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another typical July day with highs again around 90 degrees. The humidity will make it feel more like 95 to 100 this afternoon. Late tonight, some storms in Minnesota may work their way down into our area. This weak front will be in the vicinity early tomorrow morning and a few lingering storms are possible before the core of the heat moves in tomorrow afternoon. Plan on highs tomorrow in the mid-90s. It’ll feel like 100-105 in many areas through the afternoon hours. Late tomorrow night, another batch of storms may work their way south into our area as a cold front passes through on Thursday morning. Behind this cold front, look for generally quiet weather into the weekend with only a slight chance of a passing shower or storm on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects sought by Cedar Rapids Police in a July 23 burglary.
Cedar Rapids Police attempting to identify burglary suspects
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Man found dead during sexual exploitation investigation was Marshalltown school employee
The man charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in 2018 says a *different man asked...
Defense rests their case in Drew Blahnik murder trial
Iowa City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened hours apart from each...
Iowa City Police investigating two shootings
Police: Iowa man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Hot by Midweek
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast