Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ex-airman sentenced to 45 months for leaking drone info

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Nashville Police Department is Daniel...
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Nashville Police Department is Daniel Everette Hale, who is charged in federal court in Alexandria, Va., under the World War I-era Espionage Act.(Nashville Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former Air Force intelligence analyst was sentenced to 45 months in prison on Tuesday for leaking top secret information about the U.S. government’s drone strike program to a journalist.

Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, has said he was motivated by guilt when he disclosed to an investigative reporter details of a military drone program that he believed was indiscriminately killing civilians in Afghanistan far from the battlefield.

In issuing the sentence, U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady cited the need to deter others from disclosing government secrets and told Hale that he had other options besides sharing classified information with a reporter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects sought by Cedar Rapids Police in a July 23 burglary.
Cedar Rapids Police attempting to identify burglary suspects
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Man found dead during sexual exploitation investigation was Marshalltown school employee
Police: Iowa man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real
Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.
Police chase crosses RAGBRAI path in northwest Iowa
The man charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in 2018 says a *different man asked...
Defense rests their case in Drew Blahnik murder trial

Latest News

Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta...
Concern rising as COVID cases climb again
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
Des Moines Department of Public Works
Des Moines wastewater sampling helps track coronavirus
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life