Dubuque County seeking input on wetlands for Heritage Trail

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Conservation Board is asking for public input on the best way to help plan for a new potential set of wetlands along Heritage Trail.

The conservation board plans to get a potential 14 acres of wetlands from the former Flexsteel Industry land near the trail. The board has been in contact with Flexsteel for the past few months about acquiring the brownfield site.

The potential for the new land comes after applying for a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency. Brian Preston, Director of Dubuque County Conservation Board, says the wetlands are very important to the environment and wildlife, especially during this past dry weather season.

“The last several years and the last actually two decades we’ve had too much rain, and now this year was kind of the importance of water and why we should try to keep it on our landscape and infiltrating into our groundwater, very important resources,” Preston said.

A public input meeting is this Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the United Auto Workers Hall on Central Avenue. Residents are encouraged to give their input to the board as they hope to be as communicative and attentive to the needs of the public.

“We would like to know what their concerns are, what they would like to see in the area that isn’t in their backyards. It’s a very residential area and it’s a lot going on in that area so we want to get as many people to give us input as they can,” Preston said.

