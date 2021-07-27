Show You Care
Disbelief, support in Japan after Naomi Osaka’s elimination

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, leaves center court after being defeated by Marketa Vondrousova, of the...
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, leaves center court after being defeated by Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — An incredulous Japan is saying “masaka” — or, in English, “No way.”

That’s how the country is reacting to the unexpectedly early loss of Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics, erasing her chances for gold.  

And people quickly turned to an outpouring of sympathy, talking of her courage and verve.

The stock of Japanese tennis racket maker Yonex, one of her major corporate sponsors, plunged Tuesday, just as she lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

The disappointment came just four days after Osaka left the nation teary-eyed by lighting the Olympic cauldron with her torch to open the Olympics.

