Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Des Moines wastewater sampling helps track coronavirus

Des Moines Department of Public Works
Des Moines Department of Public Works(Des Moines Department of Public Works)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority has begun sampling sewage as part of a national program to track the spread of the coronavirus and its variants.

The Des Moines Register reports that the agency announced its participation Monday.

Agency workers began collecting samples last week and shipping them to a national lab in Maine.

The effort is being funded by the federal government and is expected to continue for eight or nine weeks.

Larry Hare, manager of the southeast Des Moines sewage treatment plant, says sewage sampling can inform officials if a dangerous virus or germ is circulating in a community.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects sought by Cedar Rapids Police in a July 23 burglary.
Cedar Rapids Police attempting to identify burglary suspects
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Man found dead during sexual exploitation investigation was Marshalltown school employee
Police: Iowa man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real
Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.
Police chase crosses RAGBRAI path in northwest Iowa
The man charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in 2018 says a *different man asked...
Defense rests their case in Drew Blahnik murder trial

Latest News

Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases
Pfizer says a booster shot would continue to protect people against COVID-19 variants.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Cedar Rapids schools this week