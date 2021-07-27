COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Cedar Rapids schools this week
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health and the Cedar Rapids Community School District are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 clinics this week.
The clinics will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and they run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The first clinic was held at Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy on Monday.
The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:
- Tuesday, July 27, 2021
- Cleveland Elementary School, 2200 1st Ave NW, Cedar Rapids
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021
- Harrison Elementary School, 1310 11th St NW, Cedar Rapids
- Thursday, July 29, 2021
- Johnson STEAM Academy, 355 18th St SE, Cedar Rapids
- Friday, July 30, 2021
- Van Buren Elementary School, 2525 29th St SW, Cedar Rapids
Anyone 12 years of age and older can get a vaccine, but A parent or guardian must be present for those under the age of 18.
Each participant will receive a $50 Walmart gift card, which were purchased with grant funds from the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.
