COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Cedar Rapids schools this week

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health and the Cedar Rapids Community School District are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 clinics this week.

The clinics will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and they run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The first clinic was held at Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy on Monday.

The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 27, 2021
    • Cleveland Elementary School, 2200 1st Ave NW, Cedar Rapids
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
    • Harrison Elementary School, 1310 11th St NW, Cedar Rapids
  • Thursday, July 29, 2021
    • Johnson STEAM Academy, 355 18th St SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
    • Van Buren Elementary School, 2525 29th St SW, Cedar Rapids

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get a vaccine, but A parent or guardian must be present for those under the age of 18.

Each participant will receive a $50 Walmart gift card, which were purchased with grant funds from the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

