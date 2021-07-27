COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Cedar Rapids schools this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health and the Cedar Rapids Community School District are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 clinics this week.

The clinics will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and they run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The first clinic was held at Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy on Monday.

The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Cleveland Elementary School, 2200 1st Ave NW, Cedar Rapids

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Harrison Elementary School, 1310 11th St NW, Cedar Rapids

Thursday, July 29, 2021 Johnson STEAM Academy, 355 18th St SE, Cedar Rapids

Friday, July 30, 2021 Van Buren Elementary School, 2525 29th St SW, Cedar Rapids



Anyone 12 years of age and older can get a vaccine, but A parent or guardian must be present for those under the age of 18.

Each participant will receive a $50 Walmart gift card, which were purchased with grant funds from the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

