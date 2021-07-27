Attorneys to debate new trial for Bahena Rivera

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorney’s will debate on Tuesday whether the man convicted of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts should get a new trial.

It comes after Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s defense attorney’s filed a motion.

It linked Tibbetts’ murder to 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who went missing in the same county.

“It is no coincidence that this boy was abducted the same time this trial was wrapping up, the same time Cristhian Bahena Rivera testified,” Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese said.

Bahena Rivera was convicted of murdering Tibbetts this past May. He faces a life-sentence in prison.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was set to be sentenced back in June, but it was delayed.

The delay came after the defense claimed Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance is linked to Tibbetts death in 2018.

Xavior was last seen two months ago today on May 27.

That was also the second to last day of testimony during Bahena Rivera’s trial.

Nearly two weeks ago, the judge denied a motion from the defense to release evidence related to new claims in the murder of the 20-year-old.

The defense alleges two other men admitted to taking part in the murder.

They claim the men kidnapped Tibbetts and held her at a trap house.

The defense alleges the man running the trap house was Xavior’s mother’s boyfriend. Both men deny any involvement in the case.

The defense says they will need a full day to present their evidence and call new witnesses.

One of the witnesses will be a man who claims his former cellmate confessed to killing Tibbetts.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Poweshiek County Courthouse.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.