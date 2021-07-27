Around 200 Dubuque health care providers come together to urge people to get COVID-19 vaccine

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 200 health care providers in the Dubuque area from twelve Dubuque County medical organizations have come together to encourage county residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19. They say they are trying to prevent any further deaths and hospitalizations.

In the letter, they state the age group from 12 to 29 years old is the least vaccinated in the county. Even though they recognize young people are less likely to get overly sick with the virus, they say they could still pass it on to more vulnerable people.

In Dubuque County, just over 200 people have died from the virus and more than 52% of the population is fully vaccinated.

