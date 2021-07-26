Typical July weather continues, hottest temps arrive Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Typical July heat and humidity will continue this week. There are some small chances of storms as well with the first being over extreme northeast Iowa this morning as incoming storms from Minnesota may clip this area. Otherwise, the best chance continues to look focused over northeast Iowa tomorrow into tomorrow night. Temperatures will warm through Wednesday with the core of the hot temperatures pushing in Wednesday afternoon. This is when most of us will be in the mid-90s with the heat index hitting 100 to 110. By the time we get to Thursday, a weak cold front drops in from the northeast which should help push temperatures back to the mid-upper 80s. These 80s should continue into the weekend with only low storm chances on Saturday.

