Ragbrai kicks off with ride from Le Mars to Sac City

RAGBRAI organizers announced they are cancelling this year's ride across Iowa.
RAGBRAI organizers announced they are cancelling this year's ride across Iowa.(RAGBRAI Facebook)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Le Mars, Iowa (KCRG) - This thousands of cyclists took part in this year’s RAGBRAI ride, cycling across the state of Iowa. Sunday started the the festivities off with an 83 mile pedal from Le Mars to Sac City.

The popular, non-competitive, week-long, state-wide bike ride will go until July 31. Participates are riding through the following towns:

  • Sunday, July 25th-Le Mars to Sac City
  • Monday, July 26th-Sac City to Fort Dodge
  • Tuesday, July 27th-Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls
  • Wednesday, July 28th, Iowa Falls to Waterloo
  • Thursday, July 29th-Waterloo to Anamosa
  • Friday, July 30th-Anamosa to DeWitt
  • Saturday, July 31st-DeWitt to Clinton

This will be the 47th year the ride will take place. The 2020 RAGBRAI had to be canceled and postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

