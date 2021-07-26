Ragbrai kicks off with ride from Le Mars to Sac City

Le Mars, Iowa (KCRG) - This thousands of cyclists took part in this year’s RAGBRAI ride, cycling across the state of Iowa. Sunday started the the festivities off with an 83 mile pedal from Le Mars to Sac City.

The popular, non-competitive, week-long, state-wide bike ride will go until July 31. Participates are riding through the following towns:

Sunday, July 25th-Le Mars to Sac City

Monday, July 26th-Sac City to Fort Dodge

Tuesday, July 27th-Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls

Wednesday, July 28th, Iowa Falls to Waterloo

Thursday, July 29th-Waterloo to Anamosa

Friday, July 30th-Anamosa to DeWitt

Saturday, July 31st-DeWitt to Clinton

This will be the 47th year the ride will take place. The 2020 RAGBRAI had to be canceled and postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.