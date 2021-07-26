Show You Care
Prayer vigil held for Xavier Harrelson almost two months after he went missing

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Family, friends, and supporters held a prayer vigil Sunday for 11-year old Montezuma boy Xavier Harrelson. It was the second prayer vigil held since he went missing almost two months ago.

Xavier’s Aunt, Michelle Harrelson wanted to make sure she made it to this prayer vigil.

“We weren’t able to go to the first one, I would’ve loved to, but we were doing flyers and stuff, that was more important immediately,” she said.

The afternoon began with prayer, followed by a song. Lilly Hoffman from Montezuma sang along with her friend to show their support.

“We thought it was a good idea to sing a song so everybody knows not to give up and to believe in themselves, and make sure we can find him,” said Hoffman.

Through community efforts like Lily’s, Michelle Harrelson is hopeful Xavier will be brought home.

The family is already looking to the future. Michelle said Xavier was listed as a runaway when he first went missing, so an Amber Alert was never sent out. She said she has decided to petition to change the qualifications for an Amber Alert.

“Even if he was brought home right now, my goal right now is the petition. Trying to make sure that nobody has to go through this again just because they didn’t meet the criteria.”

The vigil ended with a live butterfly release.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

