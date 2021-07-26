Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Poll: Biden gets mixed approval ratings as pessimism about direction of country grows

President Joe Biden, accompanied by CNN journalist Don Lemon, right, speaks at CNN town hall at...
President Joe Biden, accompanied by CNN journalist Don Lemon, right, speaks at CNN town hall at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Americans are split on their opinions on Biden’s handling of a number of key issues.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, a majority of adults are growing more pessimistic about the direction of the country since the spring.

A majority responded positively to how Biden is handling the pandemic (63 percent), the economy (53 percent), and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan (55 percent).

However, Biden’s approval rating on the pandemic is down nine percentage points from a previous poll in March. And his handling of the economy also saw a decline in support, dropping seven points, over the same time period.

The poll showed 39 percent approve of Biden’s handling of crime, 37 percent approve of his handling of immigration and the situation at the southern border. And 37 percent approve of his handling of gun violence.

The country is split by party on Biden’s handling of these issues, with a majority of Democrats approving and a majority of Republicans disapproving. But Biden’s approval rating dropped on these issues among both independents and Democrats since the spring.

The poll showed 55 percent are pessimistic about where the country is headed over the next year. The poll showed a nearly 20-point decline in optimism since April. And the pessimism goes for all age groups, income levels, and partisan affiliation.

The poll, conducted from July 23 to July 24, is based on responses from 527 adults.

See the full results of the poll here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Law enforcement officials cordon off the area surrounding where gunshots were heard on Dubuque...
Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
A police car.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 30 leaves man seriously injured
A roadway crash.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Iowa City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened hours apart from each...
Iowa City Police investigating two shootings

Latest News

Brei Johnson speaks as protestors gather in the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice their opposition...
Over 100 people protest vaccine mandates at Iowa Capitol
Coralville City Councilor Meghann Foster announced on Friday she will run for Coralville mayor.
Coralville City Councilor Meghann Foster to run for mayor
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat
DEIDRE DEJEAR CONVERSATION TOUR
DEIDRE DEJEAR CONVERSATION TOUR