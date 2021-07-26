Poll: Biden gets mixed approval ratings as pessimism about direction of country grows

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Americans are split on their opinions on Biden’s handling of a number of key issues.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, a majority of adults are growing more pessimistic about the direction of the country since the spring.

A majority responded positively to how Biden is handling the pandemic (63 percent), the economy (53 percent), and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan (55 percent).

However, Biden’s approval rating on the pandemic is down nine percentage points from a previous poll in March. And his handling of the economy also saw a decline in support, dropping seven points, over the same time period.

The poll showed 39 percent approve of Biden’s handling of crime, 37 percent approve of his handling of immigration and the situation at the southern border. And 37 percent approve of his handling of gun violence.

The country is split by party on Biden’s handling of these issues, with a majority of Democrats approving and a majority of Republicans disapproving. But Biden’s approval rating dropped on these issues among both independents and Democrats since the spring.

The poll showed 55 percent are pessimistic about where the country is headed over the next year. The poll showed a nearly 20-point decline in optimism since April. And the pessimism goes for all age groups, income levels, and partisan affiliation.

The poll, conducted from July 23 to July 24, is based on responses from 527 adults.

See the full results of the poll here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.