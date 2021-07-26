Show You Care
Police: Iowa man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo have arrested a man after they say he fired the gun when a neighbor questioned whether it was real.

The Courier reports that the incident happened Sunday night, when 42-year-old Tianzo Earl McNabb and his neighbor began arguing.

Police say McNabb pulled a gun and pointed it at the neighbor, and when the neighbor accused McNabb of brandishing a BB replica, McNabb fired the very real handgun into the air.

Police then showed up at McNabb’s home, and a brief standoff ensued before McNabb was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

