Police chase crosses RAGBRAI path in northwest Iowa

Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.
Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.(KCRG File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a car chase briefly crossed an Iowa bike ride’s path.

The Des Moines Register reports a state trooper tried to pull over a driver Sunday in northwestern Iowa’s Buena Vista County. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the driver took off on a gravel road after the trooper smelled marijuana in the car.

The driver briefly crossed the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa route south as it fled. Another trooper set a trap to deflate the car’s tires, which caused the car to flip.

The driver bailed before the car rolled and was arrested.

Copyright 2021 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

