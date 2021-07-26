North Liberty townhouse sustains extensive damage in fire

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire first reported by neighbors caused significant damage to a home in North Liberty over the weekend, according to officials.

At around 2:13 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, the North Liberty Fire Department and other agencies were sent to a report of a fire at 1557 Burr Drive. Neighbors to the home noticed a fire on the front outside of the structure, which allowed them to notify the people inside. Firefighters needed multiple crews and around 26 minutes to get the fire under control, which spread along the home’s eaves to the attic.

The people inside at the time were able to escape without injury. A cat found by firefighters in the home was rescued. Damage due to fire and smoke was extensive to the townhouse, but did not spread to other units in the row of homes.

Firefighters believe that warm temperatures on Sunday made the fire harder to put out.

Fire departments from Coralville, Solon, Swisher, Iowa City, and Tiffin assisted in the fire response, along with the North Liberty Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, MidAmerican Energy, Hodge Construction, and the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center.

