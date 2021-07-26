Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Noem’s border visit comes with political opportunities

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16,...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — There’s plenty of political reasons for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to visit the National Guard troops she deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico.

She says she is making the flight to McAllen, Texas, to check in on the roughly 50 National Guard members who volunteered for a 30-day deployment.

The visit also gives the ambitious governor a chance to make hard-line immigration measures a driving force of the Republican Party.

Noem eagerly joined the political fight with President Joe Biden over a surge in border crossings, and has even used the deployment to criticize potential rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Law enforcement officials cordon off the area surrounding where gunshots were heard on Dubuque...
Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
A police car.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 30 leaves man seriously injured
A roadway crash.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Iowa City Police investigating two shootings

Latest News

Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
STILLS: Deadly pileup in Utah caused by sandstorm
FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland...
‘We have to get it right,’ committee chair vows as Jan. 6 probe begins
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts