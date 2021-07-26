Man found dead during sexual exploitation investigation was Marshalltown school employee

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - An associate principal for Marshalltown High School was the man that authorities found dead in an Ames apartment last week while conducting an investigation into sexual exploitation allegations.

According to television station KCCI, William Terry, of Ames, was found dead at this home on Thursday. Marshalltown and Ames Police believe that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As officers entered Terry’s home in order to serve search and arrest warrants on Thursday, officers heard a gunshot.

Marshalltown Police said that they received the allegations on July 6 about “potential sexual exploitation and inappropriate sexual contact between a former school employee and former student.”

Terry had served as an associate principal at Marshalltown High School during the previous school year. The district’s school board accepted his resignation as part of a special session on July 12, according to the Marshalltown Times-Republican.

Marshalltown Police Chief Mike Tupper told the Times-Republican that investigatory work continued but that there were no other people they were considering prosecuting in connection to the case.

The Marshalltown Community School District issued a statement after police identified Terry:

“The Marshalltown Community School District is aware of the death of a former staff member announced today by the Marshalltown Police Department. The former staff member was being investigated by police in relation to allegations involving a former student.

“Student safety is the number one priority for the Marshalltown CSD, and any accusation of a crime which may impact student safety is taken very seriously. This is an active investigation, and any questions should be directed toward the (Marshalltown Police Department).”

A total of three Marshalltown school employees have been accused of similar crimes in the last month. Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada, was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee earlier in July. He was found dead in his car parked in a field a day after he was charged. Mark Esquivel, another teacher at the high school, is also facing sexual exploitation charges.

If you are thinking of suicide or have suicidal thoughts, there is help. Call the national hotline at (800) 273-8255.

