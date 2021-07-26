Making music in Our Town Monticello

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Campers in Our Town Monticello have found a new way to express themselves, no matter their abilities. Camp Courageous is welcoming campers with special needs back to their campgrounds this summer. And now they have a new way to play and communicate through music.

“We know that campers love music and so we thought, wouldn’t this be ideal? So it’s been on our wish list for a long, long time,” says CEO Charlie Becker. “Every activity is a little bit different, but this is one where you can have campers who use wheelchairs, campers that have a wide variety of disabilities all come together and entertain each other. "

This new music park adds a note of fun to the camp experience in Our Town Monticello, making it a perfect way to celebrate the Rotary’s 100th year. “We toured around town to see where there was a need. And that’s where we ran into Charlie and found out that this had been on their wish list for a number of years,” explains Rotary member Tom Osborne.

Through a variety of fundraisers, grants and sponsors, the Rotary Club was thrilled to support this project, which cost more than $50,000 with room to grow. “[We’re] pretty proud of it and I think all of Rotary Club in Monticello would say the same thing,” says Rotary member Kathy Pratt.

Monticello native and pianist Jim McDonough, who has been a long time supporter of Camp Courageous, plans to visit the music park next month.

Campers try new zipline at Camp Courageous (Amy Kurth)

The camp also built a zipline that all kids can ride. It’s the first of its kind in the state. Both the music park and zipline are not just for campers, but anyone who visits the campgrounds.

