Iowa’s State Board of Health can’t meet due to lacking number of members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A state board charged with helping oversee Iowa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic can’t meet.

According to the Des Moines Register, its doesn’t have enough members. Seven of the 11 seats are vacant.

It’s supposed to include medical and public health workers, including substance-abuse treatment, and private individuals.

Members are appointed by the governor.

State law says one political party can’t make up more than half, plus one, of a state board’s membership.

The board currently has three Republicans and one political independent.

