Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa’s State Board of Health can’t meet due to lacking number of members

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A state board charged with helping oversee Iowa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic can’t meet.

According to the Des Moines Register, its doesn’t have enough members. Seven of the 11 seats are vacant.

It’s supposed to include medical and public health workers, including substance-abuse treatment, and private individuals.

Members are appointed by the governor.

State law says one political party can’t make up more than half, plus one, of a state board’s membership.

The board currently has three Republicans and one political independent.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Law enforcement officials cordon off the area surrounding where gunshots were heard on Dubuque...
Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
A police car.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 30 leaves man seriously injured
A roadway crash.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Iowa City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened hours apart from each...
Iowa City Police investigating two shootings

Latest News

Brei Johnson speaks as protestors gather in the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice their opposition...
Over 100 people protest vaccine mandates at Iowa Capitol
Less than 58% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. If that doesn't improve, the...
With new COVID cases on the rise, experts push for vaccination to prevent worst-case scenario
Covid-19 patient released from hospital after fighting COVID-19 for more than 80 days
COVID-19 patient released from hospital after spending 89 days there
Iowa Department of Corrections logo.
Nurse who gave Iowa inmates vaccine overdoses appeals firing