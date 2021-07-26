Show You Care
Hot by Midweek

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a brief break from the highest dew points and heat on Sunday and Monday another round of heat moves in. There is a boundary we will need to watch Tuesday afternoon and evening for potential storm development. In our unstable environment, it does not take much to get a storm to develop. Wednesday will be similar to last Saturday with highs well into the 90s and afternoon heat indices topping 100 degrees. Looking for cooler weather? Look no farther than the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

