Hazy, hot, & humid conditions continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No surprise here, typical July heat and humidity continue this week. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s, low 90s. Humidity levels stay at a typical level today, so you’ll feel it but it won’t be as high in the coming days. Mostly sunny through the afternoon, but we are also dealing with that upper-level wildfire smoke again causing a bit of haze.

We are mainly dry today, but a few storms may be possible in northeast Iowa tomorrow and tomorrow night. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-90s through Wednesday. Wednesday will be the day to look out for as heat index values could be between 100 to 110°. Once we get through another round of scattered storms Thursday, temperatures then drop into the low to mid-80s.

