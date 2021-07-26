Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hazy, hot, & humid conditions continue

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No surprise here, typical July heat and humidity continue this week. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s, low 90s. Humidity levels stay at a typical level today, so you’ll feel it but it won’t be as high in the coming days. Mostly sunny through the afternoon, but we are also dealing with that upper-level wildfire smoke again causing a bit of haze.

We are mainly dry today, but a few storms may be possible in northeast Iowa tomorrow and tomorrow night. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-90s through Wednesday. Wednesday will be the day to look out for as heat index values could be between 100 to 110°. Once we get through another round of scattered storms Thursday, temperatures then drop into the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Law enforcement officials cordon off the area surrounding where gunshots were heard on Dubuque...
Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
A police car.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 30 leaves man seriously injured
A roadway crash.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Iowa City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened hours apart from each...
Iowa City Police investigating two shootings

Latest News

Forecast today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Typical July weather continues, hottest temps arrive Wednesday
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
We’ll be ending July on a toasty note as temperatures continue to top out in the low to middle...
Warm week ahead