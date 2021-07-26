Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Gymnastics team, tired of ‘sexualization,’ wears unitards

Pauline Schaefer-Betz, of Germany, performs her floor exercise routine during the women's...
Pauline Schaefer-Betz, of Germany, performs her floor exercise routine during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The German women’s gymnastics team took the floor for their first competition at the Tokyo Olympics, wearing unitards with leggings that stretched down to the ankle.

That defied the custom of high-cut bikini bottoms in the sport. The gymnasts have said the wardrobe choice is intended to push “against sexualization” in women’s gymnastics.

The Tokyo Olympics are the first Summer Games since former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar was sent to prison for 176 years for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts.

Male gymnasts wear comparatively body-covering clothes, with loose shorts for their floor exercise and vault and long pants on bar and pommel horse routines.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Law enforcement officials cordon off the area surrounding where gunshots were heard on Dubuque...
Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
A police car.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 30 leaves man seriously injured
A roadway crash.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Iowa City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened hours apart from each...
Iowa City Police investigating two shootings

Latest News

A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
Two Yonkers officers raced into action to save a baby trapped under a vehicle that had crashed...
GRAPHIC: Baby trapped under car
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
kcrg wx
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for portions of Iowa Wednesday afternoon