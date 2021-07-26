Geico looking to fill 60 to 70 entry level positions in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Geico’s office in North Liberty says it’s looking to fill 60 to 70 entry-level sales and services positions, as well as management opportunities.

The company will be hosting a hiring event on Friday, July 30, at its office at 2320 Landon Road in North Liberty. It goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to apply first at geico.com/careers.

“Really what we look for with candidates in our entry-level positions is really that strong work ethic,” said Jessia Bell with Geico’s human resources department. “A lot of our candidates come from various backgrounds like retail backgrounds, food service or someone who’s just looking to utilize their customer skills or their selling skills in a service or a selling role at Geico.”

