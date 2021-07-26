Show You Care
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for portions of Iowa Wednesday afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Typical July heat and humidity will continue this week.

There are some small chances of storms as well, with the first being over extreme northeast Iowa on Monday morning, as incoming storms from Minnesota may clip this area.

Otherwise, the best chance continues to look focused over northeast Iowa tomorrow into tomorrow night.

Temperatures will warm through Wednesday, with the core of the hot temperatures pushing in on Wednesday afternoon.

This is when most of us will be in the mid-90s, with the heat index hitting 100 to 110.

There is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for much of central Iowa. See the list of counties under the watch here.

By the time we get to Thursday, a weak cold front drops in from the northeast, which should help push temperatures back to the mid-upper 80s.

These 80s should continue into the weekend, with only low storm chances on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

