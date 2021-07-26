Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Epworth man dies in Dubuque County crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old is dead after a crash with a semi in Dubuque County.

It happened Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 151 and Monastery Road.

Iowa State Patrol said a man was driving on the highway when he collided with a semi-truck that was trying to cross the road.

The driver of the vehicle died, 23-year-old Nicholas Silich of Epworth.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Law enforcement officials cordon off the area surrounding where gunshots were heard on Dubuque...
Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
A police car.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 30 leaves man seriously injured
A roadway crash.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Iowa City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened hours apart from each...
Iowa City Police investigating two shootings

Latest News

For the first time ever, a current female student athlete from Drake University is running in...
Drake University students makes history at Olympic Games
Pauline Schaefer-Betz, of Germany, performs her floor exercise routine during the women's...
Gymnastics team, tired of ‘sexualization,’ wears unitards
kcrg wx
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for portions of Iowa Wednesday afternoon
For the first time ever, a current female student athlete from Drake University is running in...
Drake University student running in Olympic Games