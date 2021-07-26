Epworth man dies in Dubuque County crash
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old is dead after a crash with a semi in Dubuque County.
It happened Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 151 and Monastery Road.
Iowa State Patrol said a man was driving on the highway when he collided with a semi-truck that was trying to cross the road.
The driver of the vehicle died, 23-year-old Nicholas Silich of Epworth.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
