Epworth man dies in Dubuque County crash

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old is dead after a crash with a semi in Dubuque County.

It happened Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 151 and Monastery Road.

Iowa State Patrol said a man was driving on the highway when he collided with a semi-truck that was trying to cross the road.

The driver of the vehicle died, 23-year-old Nicholas Silich of Epworth.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

