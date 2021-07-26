Drake University students makes history at Olympic Games

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - For the first time ever, a current female student athlete from Drake University is running in the Olympic Games.

Yinka Mary Ajayi will represent Nigeria in the 4-by-400-meter mixed relay in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old attained several achievements during her time at Drake University, including winning many 200-meter and 400-meter dashes.

Her coach said from the moment she met Ajayi in 2019, she could see a certain spark in her.

Asha Gibson, Drake’s Head Track and Field Coach, describes Ajayi as full of potential, a team player, and determined.

Gibson said as long as Ajayi knew the Tokyo games were happening, she would hit full steam ahead.

In June, she went home to Nigeria to compete in the Olympic trials to make the team.

“I said, ‘I just know that I’m gonna be among the four no matter what happens because I know I’m capable of doing it,’” Ajayi said.

Including Ajayi, five athletes from Drake University have made it to the Olympics.

Ajayi said she’s not only representing Nigeria, but Drake too.

She is set to compete this Saturday.

