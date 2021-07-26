Show You Care
LIVE: Defense attorneys to call first witnesses in Drew Blahnik murder trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Defense attorney’s for the man accused of killing Chris Bagley are expected to call their first witness on Monday.

It comes after the prosecution rested on Friday.

Drew Blahnik is charged with first degree murder, accused of killing Bagley in 2018. Blahnik said he killed Bagley in self-defense.

On Friday, jurors listened to a transcript of his initial testimony in front of a grand jury back in 2019.

Blahnik testified he had no plans to kill Bagley on December 14, 2018.

Blahnik claims the night before the murder, he was helping Drew Wagner remodel his basement.

Then in the morning, he claims they went to Paul Hoff’s trailer on Mount Vernon Road to grab some tools. That’s where he said he saw Bagley.

Blahnik claims Wagner and Bagley began to argue over money, and they began wrestling.

He claims he saw Bagely pull out a gun, and that’s when he reacted in self-defense, grabbing a nearby knife.

“Right then is when I ended up stepping forward and muscle memory and I just attacked him at that point in time,” Blahnik said in his grand jury testimony.

Blahnik said he remembers stabbing Bagley in the side and in the neck.

He was in the Army and had served in Afghanistan. He said he was trained to attack the neck or organs.

Blahnik said he planned to call the police after he killed Bagley because he believed he acted in self-defense.

