Cedar Rapids Police attempting to identify burglary suspects

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are asking for the public’s help in identifying people that are suspects in a recent burglary.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department provided surveillance images of the suspects, which they said were in a dark-colored truck that had a temporary Novak Auto Sales & Repair license plate. Police said they were involved in a burglary in a residential neighborhood on the southwest side of the city on July 23.

Two suspects sought by Cedar Rapids Police in a July 23 burglary.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

Anybody with information about these suspects should call the Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5337. Linn County Crime Stoppers are also accepting tips and information at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463), or by texting CRIMES (274637) and putting 5227 and your tip in the message. Please reference case #2021-10506.

