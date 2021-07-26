AP Interview: US calls on China to be responsible power

BEIJING (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat has called on China to rise above their differences and work with the United States on difficult global issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic as a responsible global power.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was speaking after talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

Sherman said in an interview with The Associated Press that “there are some things that rise above specific differences that are the global responsibility of great powers.”

China has bristled at American criticism and said repeatedly that the U.S. cannot expect cooperation while also suppressing China’s development, a charge that Sherman denied.

