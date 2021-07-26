Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

AP Interview: US calls on China to be responsible power

In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sit together in Tianjin, China, Monday, July 26, 2021. China came out swinging at high-level face-to-face talks with the United States on Monday, blaming the U.S. for a "stalemate" in bilateral relations and calling on America to change "its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy." (U.S. Department of State via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat has called on China to rise above their differences and work with the United States on difficult global issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic as a responsible global power.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was speaking after talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

Sherman said in an interview with The Associated Press that “there are some things that rise above specific differences that are the global responsibility of great powers.”

China has bristled at American criticism and said repeatedly that the U.S. cannot expect cooperation while also suppressing China’s development, a charge that Sherman denied.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Law enforcement officials cordon off the area surrounding where gunshots were heard on Dubuque...
Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
A police car.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 30 leaves man seriously injured
A roadway crash.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Iowa City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened hours apart from each...
Iowa City Police investigating two shootings

Latest News

Officials in Santa Cruz, California, addressed the community Sunday after a Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter mural vandalized; tensions run high as hate crime charges considered
Lee Kiefer of the United States, right, and Berthier Amita of Singapore compete in the women's...
NBC sees Olympics viewership decline from 2016
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, signs on a bank of computers tell visitors that the...
‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas’ fight against a ransomware hack
The man charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in 2018 says a *different man asked...
LIVE: Defense attorneys to call first witnesses in Drew Blahnik murder trial