Warm week ahead

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll be ending July on a toasty note as temperatures continue to top out in the low to middle 90s through the upcoming workweek. Lower dew points continue through Monday, keeping heat index values in the low 90s, but as they climb back into the 70s by Tuesday and beyond, look for the mugginess to return and for temperatures to feel like we are once again in the low 100s. This prolonged heat remains a danger to those in it for too long, including pets. Tuesday could also come with chances for storms, though these look to remain isolated to scattered at best. Hints of relief from the heat are on the way as temperatures look to dip back into the mid 80s into next weekend along with isolated shower chances returning.

